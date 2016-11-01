BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Irish Central Bank:
* Says fines Royal Bank of Scotland unit Ulster Bank Ireland 3.325 million euros over anti-money laundering and terrorist financing failures
* Irish central bank says Ulster Bank breaches occurred over a six year period to 2016 Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.