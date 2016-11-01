Nov 1 BP Plc :
* BP's third-quarter replacement cost (RC) profit was $1,661
million, compared with $1,234 million a year ago
* After adjusting for a net gain for non-operating items of
$949 million and net unfavourable fair value accounting effects
of $221 million
* After adjusting for a net charge for non-operating items
of $2,648 million and net unfavourable fair value accounting
effects of $608 million (both on a post-tax basis), underlying
RC profit for nine months was $2,185 million
* Says net pre-tax charge of $189 million for Q3
* Net cash provided by operating activities for Q3 and nine
months was $2.5 billion and $8.3 billion respectively
* Says net debt* at Sept. 30, 2016 was $32.4 billion,
compared with $25.6 billion a year ago. Net debt ratio* at 30
September 2016 was 25.9%
* BP today announced a quarterly dividend of 10.00 cents per
ordinary share ($0.600 per ADS), which is expected to be paid on
16 december 2016
* Q3 capital expenditure on an accruals basis* for Q3 was
$3.7 billion, of which organic capital expenditure* was $3.6
billion, compared with $4.3 billion for same period in 2015
* For nine months, capital expenditure on an accruals basis
was $11.8 billion, of which organic capital expenditure was
$11.5 billion, compared with $13.3 billion for same period in
2015
* Disposal proceeds, as per cash flow statement, were $0.6
billion for Q3 and $2.2 billion for nine months
* Says replacement cost profit before interest and tax for
q3 was $978 million compared with $2,562 million for same
periods in 2015
* Upstream replacement cost result before interest and tax
for Q3 and nine months was a profit of $1,196 million and a loss
of $118 million respectively, compared with a profit of $743
million and $1,343 million for same periods in 2015
* Upstream Q3 and nine months included a net non-operating
gain of $1,465 million and $1,117 million respectively, compared
with a net non-operating charge of $118 million and $596 million
for same periods a year ago
* Says upstream underlying replacement cost profit before
interest and tax for Q3 was $1,431 million compared with $2,302
million for same periods in 2015
* Says upstream fair value accounting effects had
unfavourable impacts of $257 million in Q3 compared with a
favourable impact of $217 million in same periods of 2015
* Upstream after adjusting for non-operating items and fair
value accounting effects, underlying replacement cost loss
before interest and tax for Q3 and nine months was $224 million
and $942 million respectively
* Q3 production for quarter was 2,110mboe/d, 5.9% lower than
Q3 of 2015
* Q3 underlying replacement cost profit seen at $0.78
billion - analyst average estimate according to Reuters
* Looking ahead, we expect fourth-quarter reported
production to be slightly higher than Q3, mainly reflecting
recovery from planned seasonal turnaround and maintenance
activity
* Lubricants business reported an underlying replacement
cost profit before interest and tax of $370 million for Q3
* Petrochemicals business reported an underlying replacement
cost profit before interest and tax of $78 million for Q3
* Downstream expect a higher level of turnaround activity
compared with Q3, and that industry refining margins will
continue to be under pressure in Q4
