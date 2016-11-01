BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Corona Patrimonial SOCIMI SA :
* Reported on Monday H1 revenue of 8.9 million euros ($9.8 million) versus 8.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss at 1.2 million euros versus loss of 401,737 euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2f7P6We
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.