BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc :
* MSC reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.02
* Qtrly net sales $745.1 million versus $727.4 million
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.90 to $0.94
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 sales $676 million to $688 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.