BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc :
* Spirit Aerosystems Holdings reports third quarter 2016 financial results; raises full-year guidance on revenue, eps, and cash; completed existing repurchase program and announces new $600 million repurchase program; initiates quarterly dividend
* Q3 earnings per share $1.16
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.65 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up $100 million to $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion
* Initiates quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $4.50 to $4.65
* Free cash flow guidance for FY is also increasing to a new range of $400 - $425 million
* Sees FY 2016 EPS increased from $3.45 - $3.65 to $3.65 - $3.80 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.