Nov 1 Sonic Automotive Inc :
* Sees annual revenues from Nissan open-point in Cleveland
to be more than $30 million
* Q3 net income from continuing operations include net
pre-tax charges of $0.05
* Q3 earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations
* Sonic Automotive, Inc. Reports third quarter earnings
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.47 from continuing
operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.59 to $0.69 from
continuing operations
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.10, revenue view $9.62
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "Expect weakness to continue in Houston market, especially
in our high-line stores"
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.95 to $2.05
from continuing operations
* Qtrly total revenues $2.56 billion versus $2.49 billion
* Q3 revenue view $2.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: