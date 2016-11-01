BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 1 Shire
* Ceo flemming ornskov says remains "incredibly confident" about outlook for haemophilia in regards to pricing environment
* Cfo says hematogy performance consistent with its forecasts for growth, says orders lumpy
* Ceo says no impact on plans, operations from brexit Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis