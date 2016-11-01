BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 True North Commercial Reit
* True North Commercial REIT - purchase price was $66.9 million
* True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust continues growth in urban cities with strategic property acquisitions of CDN$66.9 million
* True North Commercial REIT says acquisitions expected to be immediately accretive to reit's adjusted funds from operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO