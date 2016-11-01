Nov 1 MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA :
* Said on Monday that MMX Sudeste Mineracao had completed
the sale of a production unit composed of Ipe and Tico-Tico
mines, their processing plants and dams, as well as other
assets, contracts and licenses
* The production unit was sold through a competitive process
won by a group of investors composed of EAV Lux 2 SÀRL (a
company of Mubadala group) and Trafigura Ventures VIII BV (a
company of Trafigura group)
* The purchase price was set at 70 million Brazilian reais
($21.9 million), which after deductions provided in the judicial
recovery plan will be allocated to unsecured creditors of MMX
Sudeste Mineracao
* Unsecured creditors will also get royalties corresponding
to 3 percent of revenue after the unit reaches production of 6
million tons of iron ore per year and up to the limit of 70
million reais and will hold a stake of 49 percent in the
production unit upon the transaction
