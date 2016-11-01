BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 1 Toleranzia AB :
* Says received approval for patent application No. 13/638,069 from US Patent Office, United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)
* Patent protects Toleranzia's tolerogenic platform for treatment of autoimmune diseases
* Patent grant means that platform technology now has protection in the US to and including Sept. 28, 2032
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis