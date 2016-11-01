Nov 1 Toleranzia AB :

* Says received approval for patent application No. 13/638,069 from US Patent Office, United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

* Patent protects Toleranzia's tolerogenic platform for treatment of autoimmune diseases

* Patent grant means that platform technology now has protection in the US to and including Sept. 28, 2032

Source text: bit.ly/2ea0hf0

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)