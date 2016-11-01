BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Ozak Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :
* Secures 10.0 million euros ($11.04 million) credit with Libor +4.30 percent interest rate
* The credit with 3 years grace and 10 years maturity period
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO