BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 (Reuters) -
* IK Investment Partners says buys healthcare firm ZytoService Source text: here (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO