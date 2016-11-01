BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
LONDON Nov 1 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European shares set for seventh straight day of losses
** STOXX 600 down 1 pct, Italy underperforms with 1.3 pct fall
** Shell rises after results, but BP drops back
** Banks, Pharma weigh; precious metal stocks provide support
** Moneysupermarket, Orkla rise after strong updates
** Shire reverses gains after earnings update (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO