Nov 1 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc

* Tandem diabetes care says it is not possible for co to provide gaap guidance on sales and operating margin for 2016

* Tandem diabetes care reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 sales fell 22 percent to $12.3 million

* Q3 revenue view $23.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 sales $85 million to $90 million

* Tandem diabetes care inc sees fy 2016 non-gaap sales are now estimated to be in range of $85 million to $90 million