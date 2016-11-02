* Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered Lukoil the
chance to take part in the privatisation of top oil
producer Rosneft, Vedomosti reports, citing unnamed
sources.
* A pool of companies loyal to the Kremlin and willing to
bid for Rosneft is being formed and includes China Petroleum and
Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp), Kazakh state oil
firm KazMunayGaz, and Russia's Surgutneftegaz
, the business daily says, citing a source familiar
with the negotiations over Rosneft's privatisation.
-- Source link: bit.ly/2eby87l
(Reporting by Moscow newsroom)