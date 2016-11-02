BRIEF-Asia Pacific Satellite signs contract worth 5.60 bln won
* Says it signed 5.60 billion won contract with Thuraya Telecommunications Company, to provide XT-Lite
Nov 2EC2 SA :
* Said on Monday that it revised its FY 2016 forecast: sees now revenue of 3.2 million zlotys ($822,800) versus previously forecasted 5.5 million zlotys
* Sees FY 2016 net profit of 300,000 zlotys versus previously forecasted 800,000 zlotys
* Maintains its FY 2017 revenue forecast at 6.8 million zlotys
* Previously revised its financial forecast on Aug. 2
($1 = 3.8892 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BANGKOK, May 16 The Facebook social media site was still available in Thailand on Tuesday after concerns arose that authorities would shut it down if Facebook did not take down content deemed threatening to national security.