BRIEF-Asia Pacific Satellite signs contract worth 5.60 bln won
* Says it signed 5.60 billion won contract with Thuraya Telecommunications Company, to provide XT-Lite
Nov 2Platige Image SA :
* Said on Monday its unit, Platige Films sp. z o.o., signed 4.5 million euros ($4.98 million) deal with Imaginew Internacional Unipessoal Lda (producer)
* The deal concerns co-production of family adventure movie under working title of 'Fatima: Animated Movie' and a short etude
* In exchange for the funds, Platige Films will provide the producer of the movie with 60 pct of shares in the film copywright
* The movie premiere to be held on May 13, 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 5.60 billion won contract with Thuraya Telecommunications Company, to provide XT-Lite
BANGKOK, May 16 The Facebook social media site was still available in Thailand on Tuesday after concerns arose that authorities would shut it down if Facebook did not take down content deemed threatening to national security.