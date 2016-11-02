Nov 2 (Reuters) -
* Local Pensions Partnership says launches 5 billion pounds
Global Equity Fund.
* Made up of the pooled holdings of its existing main
clients and shareholder funds; the Lancashire County Pension
Fund (LCPF) and London Pensions Fund Authority (LPFA).
* The Global Equity fund is the first in a series of
asset-class funds to be launched under the LPP's Authorised
Contractual Scheme (ACS) with future funds planned for fixed
income, total return and property.
* More illiquid investments such as private equity,
infrastructure and credit are being consolidated under special
purpose vehicles over the next six months.
* The fund comprises approximately 40 percent internally
managed equities with 60 percent managed by MFS Investment
Management, Robeco and Magellan.
(Reporting By Simon Jessop)