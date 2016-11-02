UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Vulcan Materials Co
* Q3 revenue rose 8 percent to $1 billion (not $3.58 billion)
* Q3 earnings per share $1.06 (not $2.83) from continuing operations
* Vulcan announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.01 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q3 revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Too soon to issue firm guidance, expect to see broad-based volume and pricing growth by continued margin expansion in 2017
* Vulcan- compared with prior year's q3, qtrly aggregates shipments declined 2.3 million tons, or 4%
* Vulcan materials co - "would expect to see broad-based volume and pricing growth accompanied by continued margin expansion in 2017"
* Vulcan materials - "slower than expected large project starts and extremely wet weather impacted shipments in several key markets throughout quarter" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future