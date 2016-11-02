BRIEF-Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 23
May 16 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Co Ltd :
Nov 2 Addchance Holdings Ltd
* Placees to subscribe for bonds up to an aggregate principal amount of hk$100 million
* Company and placing agent entered into placing agreement
* Placing agent has agreed to, on a best efforts basis, to procure independent placees to subscribe for bonds.
* Placing agent is grand china securities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
May 16 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to boost capital of 60 million yuan into a Beijing-based info-tech firm EWININFO, in exchange for 8.45 percent stake in it