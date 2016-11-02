Nov 2 Castlight Health Inc

* Expects to outperform previously issued non-GAAP loss per share guidance range of $0.40 to $0.42 for FY 2016

* Castlight Health announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Q3 loss per share $0.11

* Q3 revenue $25.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $24.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says co continues to expect revenue to track toward mid-point of its $99.0 million to $102.0 million guidance range for FY 2016

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $-0.40, revenue view $100.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S