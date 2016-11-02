Nov 3 Asx Ltd
* In oct average daily futures volume was up 26% and oct
average daily options volume was down 30% on pcp
* Value of asx-listed stocks, as measured by all ordinaries
index, fell 2.2% in october 2016
* Expected future volatility (as measured by s&p/asx 200
vix) fell in october to an average of 14.1 (compared to 14.4 in
september)
* In october 2016, total capital raised was $6.5 billion,
down 45% on previous corresponding period
* In october 2016, average daily number of trades in cash
market trading was 20% higher than pcp
* In october 2016, average daily futures and options on
futures volumes were up 25% on pcp
* In october 2016, notional value of otc interest rate
derivative contracts centrally cleared was $324 billion,
compared to $207 billion in pcp
* Oct average daily value on-market in cash markets $3.870
billion versus $3.789 billion
