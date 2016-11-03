BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :
* 9-month consolidated net profit of 136.8 million Swiss francs ($140.94 million), up 1.9 percent year on year
* 9-month net interest income of 237.5 million francs, up 5.5. percent yoy
* Sees FY net interest income of 315 million to 320 million Swiss francs
* Sees FY 2016 result between 181 million and 184 million Swiss francs
* Plans increase in the distribution of 0.50 franc to 11.50 francs per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9706 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing