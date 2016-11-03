Nov 3 French nursing home operator Orpea
said on Thursday it was "very confident" of beating its
full-year revenue guidance, helped by strong international
growth.
The company now expects full year revenue to exceed the
previously set objective of 2.81 billion euros.
For the first 9 months of 2016, revenue rose 20.8
percent to 2.11 billion euros, with more than half of the growth
coming from outside France.
In the third quarter, Orpea's international business
grew by 36 percent, which means around two-fifths of the
company's revenue is now generated internationally.
The company, which operated in 10 countries as of July
2016, said in September it might consider opportunities to move
into new geographical regions.
So far in 2016 Orpea has announced the acquisitions of
MEDI-System in Poland and Sanyres group in Spain.
