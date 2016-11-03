BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Summary:
** European shares seen falling for 9th straight session
** Credit Suisse posts surprise Q3 net profit
** SocGen Q3 profit beats forecasts (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing