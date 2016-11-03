BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Nordicom A/S :
* Said on Wednesday that according to preliminary count Park Street Asset Management Limited (Park Street) received acceptances from shareholders representing 12.34 pct of share capital in Nordicom
* Following expiry of offer period Park Street would hold total of 6.7 million shares in Nordicom, representing 55.9 pct of Nordicom's share capital
* Park Street announced mandatory takeover offer for Nordicom on Sept. 7
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing