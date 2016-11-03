Nov 3 (Reuters) -

* The financial conduct authority (fca) has today announced that it will take action to improve competition in the current account market

* The fca intends to research, test and implement measures to increase consumers' engagement with their overdraft use and charges

* The fca will also consider the need for rules in relation to the proposed monthly maximum charge

* The fca will also undertake work on overdrafts as part of future work on high-cost credit, it will also consider requiring banks to publish better, comparable information to help consumers assess the differences in service quality between banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)