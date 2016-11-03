BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 3 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
* Said on Wednesday that following name change of E-Solution Software SA to 4Mobility SA, as of Nov. 4 the company's shares will be traded on WSE under the short name "4MOBILITY" and ticker "4MB"
Source text - bit.ly/2f3rQbg
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.