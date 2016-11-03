Nov 3 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt
* Sees 2016 operating profit margin at 14 percent versus 11
percent previously -CEO
* Improvement largely due to lower research and development
expenditure, now seen at just 10 percent of revenue versus 12
percent earlier
* Sees 2016 full-year revenue rising moderately in euros,
somewhere in positive zero range, versus 0-5 percent decline
projected earlier -CEO
* Revenues from Russia, Richter's biggest market, estimated
at 18.5 billion roubles, half a billion above previous guidance
* Polish, U.S. markets to perform better than previously
expected, but oral contraceptive market in general decline
* No specific acquisition plans for the time being
* Shares gain 1.4 percent, outperform wider Budapest stock
market
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)