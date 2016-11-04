* Private equity on the hunt for pre-crisis mortgages

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - Private equity giants are snapping up legacy UK mortgages at a ferocious pace, turning to aggressive securitisation structuring to jostle for position in the increasingly crowded market.

High street banks have put up for sale a sizeable number of mortgage portfolios originated in the run-up to the financial crisis, while the UK government is still in the process of selling down loan books from lenders it bailed out.

Private equity firms have swooped in, seeing an opportunity to buy discounted loans that have become costly for banks to hold capital against, such as buy-to-let or so-called "non-conforming" mortgages.

Many of these loans carry slim margins over the base rate. To extract value in a low-rate environment, the PE houses have turned to opportunistic securitisation, using structuring and syndication tactics some in the market have described as aggressive.

"At the end of the day, with these pools, this is really about your execution of securitisation," said the European head of distressed debt at one private equity firm.

"When you're working with leverage and you have six or eight or 10 points of equity and you can save a couple of points through securitisation - that's huge."

Some firms are now also buying up the entities that hold and service these legacy loans, using them as a stepping stone towards originating new mortgages.

Private equity has long played a role in financing commercial real estate, but its growing presence in residential lending to borrowers whose credit profile falls short of high-street bank requirements has raised concerns.

"You don't need too many people fighting over those borrowers before you've exhausted the scope of the market," said Andrew Dennis, ABS investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

"It's something to watch over the course of the next couple of years, as more and more people get into the space. Because then you can get a race to the bottom in terms of quality."

PERFECT STORM

In recent years, the acquire-and-securitise model has been used heavily by the likes of CarVal Investors, BlackRock, Mars Capital, Blackstone and TPG, who have all locked horns in competition for large legacy mortgage books.

But US private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management has emerged as the big beast in the space, having purchased a £13bn book of Northern Rock mortgages from the government last year.

In April, Cerberus securitised nearly half of the book in the largest RMBS transaction since the financial crisis, and it is now in the process of marketing a follow-up deal backed by another chunk of the mortgages.

Last month, Cerberus also securitised a pool of UK buy-to-let Capital Home Loans mortgages it bought from Ireland's Permanent TSB in 2015, while in the same breath picking up the remaining £2.29bn of the book from the lender.

The economics of securitising these racier legacy books have been sweetened by a recent drought in more conventional RMBS after the Bank of England rolled out fresh stimulus measures in August, diminishing the allure of securitisation for UK banks.

"The market is the tightest it's been in two years," said one RMBS banker.

"It's incredibly issuer-friendly at the moment."

These red-hot conditions in the RMBS market are likely to heighten the appeal of the £16bn Bradford & Bingley buy-to-let mortgage book the UK government has put up for sale.

FURTHER AFIELD

As the stock of legacy mortgages becomes more and more picked over, some private equity houses have seen origination as the next logical step.

The Northview Group, a partnership between Blackstone and TPG, has been at the forefront of this with its Kensington Mortgage Company venture.

The group acquired the UK subprime lender and its loan book in January 2015 and has used the platform for new origination in buy-to-let and "specialist" prime mortgages, in addition to buying and securitising legacy mortgages.

Last year, Cerberus picked up the CHL platform along with the loans, triggering speculation it could also move into lending. In March, CHL said it plans to come back to buy-to-let origination, although it has not followed through yet.

A person familiar with the matter said that Cerberus might be having second thoughts about how much value lies in that market, given the competitive edge banks have in the heavily regulated space.

And a crackdown on incentive fees for brokers following the crisis has made it difficult to find intermediaries, which alternative lenders need to reach borrowers.

"The potential for growth is very, very significant," said Matt Gilmour, group managing director at Mars Capital, which has securitised legacy non-conforming mortgages under its Thrones programme.

"But the barrier is that key link - the intermediary."

Notably, plans for revamping CHL included 'reach-out' teams to target intermediaries, suggesting Cerberus may have been looking to overcome this long-standing barrier.

"Everyone is vying to get a big share of what is currently a very small market. And they're bashing their heads on a glass ceiling," Gilmour said.

"Until the mortgage intermediary market really starts engaging with non-conforming again, I don't think all of the existing players in this market are going to survive." (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith and Ian Edmondson.)