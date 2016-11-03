BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 S&P Global Inc
* S&P Global Inc - S&P Global Ratings revenue increased 9% to $642 million in Q3
* S&P Global Inc -Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.43
* S&P Global Inc -Q3 earnings per share $3.36 including items
* S&P Global Inc -Q3 revenue $1.44 billion
* S&P Global Inc -Q3 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* S&P Global Inc -2016 adjusted diluted EPS guidance is increased to a range of $5.15 to $5.25
* S&P Global Inc -Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing