Nov 3 Icahn Enterprises Lp

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Quarterly net loss attributable to Icahn Enterprises was $0.12 per depositary unit

* Q3 revenue $4.9 billion

* Quarterly net sales $3.90 billion versus $3.72 billion

* Declared a quarterly distribution in amount of $1.50 per depositary unit