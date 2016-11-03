BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Icahn Enterprises Lp
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Quarterly net loss attributable to Icahn Enterprises was $0.12 per depositary unit
* Q3 revenue $4.9 billion
* Quarterly net sales $3.90 billion versus $3.72 billion
* Declared a quarterly distribution in amount of $1.50 per depositary unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing