BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc
* Reports Q3 2016 FFO per share $0.46 excluding items
* Hudson pacific properties reports strong third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 FFO per share $0.46 including items
* Q3 revenue rose 8.6 percent to $164.6 million
* Increasing its full-year 2016 FFO guidance to a range of $1.74 to $1.78 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing