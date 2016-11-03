BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
LONDON Nov 3 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European stocks set to break 8-session losing streak
** FTSE turns negative but mid-caps rise after surprise Brexit ruling
** Bank of England drops planned rate cut, adding to sterling strength
** Earnings lift Inmarsat, Genmab, Tate & Lyle and Dufry
** Though Credit Suisse, Howden Joinery, Adidas fall after updates
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing