UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 3 Organic Farma Zdrowia SA :
* Q3 revenue 20.0 million zlotys ($5.12 million) versus 19.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss 1.4 million zlotys versus a loss of 633,000 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9033 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.