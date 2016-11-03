(Adds details on outlook)
Nov 3 French outdoor advertising company
JCDecaux said organic revenue growth would turn
negative in the final quarter of the year and affect its
operating margin:
* Expects adjusted organic revenue growth for Q4 2016 around
-2 pct, on global economic slowdown, Brexit uncertainty,
volatility in most markets
* Adjusted organic revenue growth slowed to +1.5 pct in Q3
from +3.4 pct in Q2
* "This deceleration in organic revenue growth, especially
in Q4, will have a negative impact on our operating margin,"
company says in a statement on Thursday
* Adjusted organic revenue growth for FY16 is expected to be
slightly below +3 pct
* Brokerage Exane BNP Paribas describes comment on margin as
"very cautious", suggesting that could mean a miss of 25-40
million euros ($28-$44 million) vs current expectations
($1 = 0.9010 euros)
