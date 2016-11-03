Nov 3 Pennsylvania Treasurer:

* Pa treasury suspends wells fargo from investment and trading activities

* announced that he has suspended Wells Fargo from any treasury investment for one year

* decision was made following a recent meeting with bank representatives

* will continue to monitor situation and may re-evaluate bank's status

* bank representatives said there were about 80,000 unauthorized accounts in Pennsylvania

* bank representatives said of the unauthorized accounts in Pennsylvania, over 2,600 had incurred fees that have been reimbursed