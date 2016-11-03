Nov 3 American Capital Ltd :

* American Capital Ltd reports NOI before income taxes of $0.23 per diluted share, net earnings of $0.63 per diluted share and NAV per share of $21.40

* Q3 earnings per share $0.63

* says consolidated NOI for quarter ended September 30, 2016 was $34 million, or $0.15 per diluted share

* as of September 30, 2016, net asset value per share was $21.40, a $0.63 per share increase from June 30, 2016 NAV per share of $20.77 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: