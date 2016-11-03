BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Pennymac Financial Services Inc :
* PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.06
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net AUM were about $1.6 billion at quarter-end, down modestly from June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing