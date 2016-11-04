Nov 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Regeneron reports third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $3.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals inc says Q3 EYLEA U.S. net product sales $854 million versus. $734 million

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Q3 total revenues $1,220 million versus. $1,137 million last year

* Sees EYLEA U.S. net product sales 23% - 25% growth over 2015 for 2016

* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $2.27

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $480 million - $510 million

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals -Preparing for potential approval and launch for Dupixent in atopic dermatitis and continuing to advance pipeline at all stages

* Reports Q3 global net sales of Praluent $38 million, compared to $4 million in Q3 of 2015