Nov 4Eurocon Consulting AB :

* To pay earn-out of 2.5 million Swedish crowns ($279,355) to seller of Automation West Engineering AB

* Earn-out to be partly paid in cash (about 0.7 million crowns) and partly in new Eurocon shares

* To issue 365,152 shares towards Ann Buoni AB at 4.95 crowns per share

* Acquired Automation West Engineering AB in June 2013

