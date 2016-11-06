Nov 7 Westpac Banking Corp

* FY net interest income $15.35 billion, up 8%

* FY cash earnings of $7,822 million, in line with prior year

* Unchanged final, fully franked dividend of 94 cents per share

* FY net interest margin was up 5 basis points to 2.13 percent

* FY profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to equity holders down 7% to $7.45 billion

* FY revenue from ordinary activities down 3% to $20.985 billion

* "Financial system credit growth is likely to be in line with current year at around 5.5%"

* As at sept 30, 2016 common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 9.5%, down 2 basis points

* "Housing credit growth is likely to ease a little as price growth slows"

* As at 30 sept 2016, total net non performing loans $ 966 million versus $904 million as at 30 sept 2015