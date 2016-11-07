UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Nov 7 InFin Innovative Finance AG :
* Said on Friday shareholders of Mars One Ventures PLC and InFin Innovative Finance AG had signed a binding sales agreement, according to which InFin takes over 100 percent of Mars One Ventures
* Takeover values Mars One Ventures at 107 million euros ($118.37 million)
* InFin Innovative Finance AG will be renamed Mars One Ventures AG. Bas Lansdorp will be the chairman of the board
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies