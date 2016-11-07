UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
LONDON Nov 7 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European stocks seen opening up sharply
** FBI clears Clinton in email review
** FTSE, DAX, CAC futures rise more than 1 pct
** HSBC shares rise in Hong Kong trade after results
** Ryanair's earnings update also in focus (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.