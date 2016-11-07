Nov 7 Euronext:

* Launch of tender offer by Icade for (i) any and all of the 2019 notes and (ii) with respect to the 2021 notes, up to an aggregate maximum acceptance amount of 300 million euros ($331.98 million)

* The Icade tender offer bears upon: 500 million euros 2.25% notes due 30 of January 2019; 500 million euros 2.25% notes due 16 of April 2021

* Beginning of Icade tender offer: 7 of November