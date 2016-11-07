UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Increases guidance for 2016
* FY guidance for operating income increased from at least 250 million euros to at least 265 million euros ($292.56 million)
* In first nine months of 2016, operating result increased by 125 pct to 252.5 million euros (112.2 million euros in same period last year)
* Assets under management increased to 17.7 billion euros
* Ambition to increase assets under management this year by 2 billion euros to approximately 18.6 billion euros is maintained
* For 2017 Patrizia expects assets under management again to grow by 2 billion euros net, assuming a transaction volume of about 4 billion euros
* Based on that, expects operating income 2017 to be at least 55 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9058 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.