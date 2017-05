Nov 7 Journey Energy Inc

* Journey reports third quarter financial results and provides update on operations and banking renewal

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41

achieved a production level of 8,177 boe/d (54% liquids) in the third quarter; forecasts volumes to return to 9,000 boe/d in Q1 2017