Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
Nov 8 AmRest Holdings SE :
* Said on Monday that its Q3 revenue was 1.16 billion zlotys ($306.17 million) versus 861.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit was 90.9 million zlotys versus 67.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 62.5 million zlotys versus 65.2 million zlotys a year ago due to effect of the settlement of tax losses of the US market a year earlier
($1 = 3.9194 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.