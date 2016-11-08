Nov 8 AmRest Holdings SE :

* Said on Monday that its Q3 revenue was 1.16 billion zlotys ($306.17 million) versus 861.2 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating profit was 90.9 million zlotys versus 67.9 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net profit 62.5 million zlotys versus 65.2 million zlotys a year ago due to effect of the settlement of tax losses of the US market a year earlier

($1 = 3.9194 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)