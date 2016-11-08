Nov 8 T-Bull SA :

* Said on Monday that Newberg Investment Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety (Newberg Investment FIZ) sold 52,000 series B shares of the company

* After the transaction, Newberg Investment FIZ owns 5.44 pct of stake of the company

* Before the transaction, Newberg Investment FIZ held 112,000 shares representing 10.16 pct stake T-Bull

