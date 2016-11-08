Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Monnari Trade SA :
* Reports its Q3 revenue at 46.5 million zlotys ($11.9 million) versus 43.0 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 net loss 563,000 zlotys versus profit of 20.6 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9181 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.